There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp is a US-based government-sponsored enterprise. The company invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets. The company is engaged in originating, purchase, and guarantee single-family loans originated by its seller. It provides a guarantee and security for the payment of principal and interest on the mortgage-related securities in exchange for management and guarantee fees. The company purchases multifamily loans for aggregation and then securitization through the issuance of multifamily K Certificates as well as issues and guarantees other securitization products.

Federal Home Loan Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Federal Home Loan (FMCCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Federal Home Loan (OTCQB: FMCCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Federal Home Loan's (FMCCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Federal Home Loan.

Q

What is the target price for Federal Home Loan (FMCCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Federal Home Loan

Q

Current Stock Price for Federal Home Loan (FMCCO)?

A

The stock price for Federal Home Loan (OTCQB: FMCCO) is $3.75 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:23:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Federal Home Loan (FMCCO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 30, 2008 to stockholders of record on June 12, 2008.

Q

When is Federal Home Loan (OTCQB:FMCCO) reporting earnings?

A

Federal Home Loan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Federal Home Loan (FMCCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Federal Home Loan.

Q

What sector and industry does Federal Home Loan (FMCCO) operate in?

A

Federal Home Loan is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.