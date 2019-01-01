QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which provides financial services. Its services include checking services, savings, internet banking and personal loans with Business banking and deposits.

Analyst Ratings

Farmers and Merchants Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Farmers and Merchants (FMBN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Farmers and Merchants (OTCPK: FMBN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Farmers and Merchants's (FMBN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Farmers and Merchants.

Q

What is the target price for Farmers and Merchants (FMBN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Farmers and Merchants

Q

Current Stock Price for Farmers and Merchants (FMBN)?

A

The stock price for Farmers and Merchants (OTCPK: FMBN) is $32.04 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 16:58:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Farmers and Merchants (FMBN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 14, 2006 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Farmers and Merchants (OTCPK:FMBN) reporting earnings?

A

Farmers and Merchants does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Farmers and Merchants (FMBN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Farmers and Merchants.

Q

What sector and industry does Farmers and Merchants (FMBN) operate in?

A

Farmers and Merchants is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.