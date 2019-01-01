QQQ
Range
0.38 - 0.39
Vol / Avg.
11.1K/46.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.23 - 0.45
Mkt Cap
50.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.39
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
131.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 26, 2021, 9:25AM
Freeman Gold Corp is a Canada based mineral exploration and development company. The company primarily explores for gold. It is focused on the Lemhi gold project.

Analyst Ratings

Freeman Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Freeman Gold (FMANF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Freeman Gold (OTCQB: FMANF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Freeman Gold's (FMANF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Freeman Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Freeman Gold (FMANF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Freeman Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Freeman Gold (FMANF)?

A

The stock price for Freeman Gold (OTCQB: FMANF) is $0.3814 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:29:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Freeman Gold (FMANF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Freeman Gold.

Q

When is Freeman Gold (OTCQB:FMANF) reporting earnings?

A

Freeman Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Freeman Gold (FMANF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Freeman Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Freeman Gold (FMANF) operate in?

A

Freeman Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.