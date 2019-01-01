Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) Stock, Short Interest Report

Short interest in Fly-E Group Inc (NASDAQ:FLYE) increased during the last reporting period, rising from 36.79K to 56.98K. This put 0.73% of the company's publicly available shares short.

Short interest for Fly-E Group gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Fly-E Group's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Based on the recent average volume of 638.49K shares traded per day, it would take 1 day(s) for holders of this short interest to close out their positions without sending the stock sharply higher.