There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Flexpower Inc, through its subsidiary IntelliCash, mainly engages in financial services, namely providing secured collateralized personal, bridge and term loans to individuals and businesses located within the United States of America.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Flexpower Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flexpower (FLXP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flexpower (OTCEM: FLXP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flexpower's (FLXP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Flexpower.

Q

What is the target price for Flexpower (FLXP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Flexpower

Q

Current Stock Price for Flexpower (FLXP)?

A

The stock price for Flexpower (OTCEM: FLXP) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 14:33:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flexpower (FLXP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flexpower.

Q

When is Flexpower (OTCEM:FLXP) reporting earnings?

A

Flexpower does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Flexpower (FLXP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flexpower.

Q

What sector and industry does Flexpower (FLXP) operate in?

A

Flexpower is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.