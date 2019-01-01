QQQ
Fluidra SA is the leader in the pool and wellness equipment business. It provides products, services, and Internet of Things solutions. It is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of accessories and machinery for swimming pools, irrigation and water treatment and purification. The firm operates in more than 45 countries and owns a portfolio of some of the industry's recognized and trusted brands including Jandy, AstralPool, Polaris, Cepex, Zodiac, CTX Professional, and Gre.

Fluidra Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fluidra (FLUIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fluidra (OTCPK: FLUIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fluidra's (FLUIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fluidra.

Q

What is the target price for Fluidra (FLUIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fluidra

Q

Current Stock Price for Fluidra (FLUIF)?

A

The stock price for Fluidra (OTCPK: FLUIF) is $30.08 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:16:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fluidra (FLUIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fluidra.

Q

When is Fluidra (OTCPK:FLUIF) reporting earnings?

A

Fluidra does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fluidra (FLUIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fluidra.

Q

What sector and industry does Fluidra (FLUIF) operate in?

A

Fluidra is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.