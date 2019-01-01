Fuelstream Inc is a part of the energy sector. It is an in-wing and on-location supplier and distributor of aviation fuel to corporate, commercial, military and privately owned aircraft throughout the world. The company offers aviation fuel and support services. It also provides a range of ground services either directly or through its affiliates, including concierge services, passenger and baggage handling, landing rights, coordination with local aviation authorities, aircraft maintenance services, catering, cabin cleaning, customs approvals and third-party invoice reconciliation.