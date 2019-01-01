Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (ARCA:FLOW), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Global X Funds Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?