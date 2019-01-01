QQQ
Range
0.4 - 0.4
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/3.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.35 - 0.99
Mkt Cap
181M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.4
P/E
-
Shares
452.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 8:19AM
Freelancer Ltd is engaged in freelancing, outsourcing services, and crowdsourcing marketplace. It offers software development, writing, data entry, and design services. The group is organized into two operating segments: Online marketplace and Online payment services. The company operates predominantly in Australia, where most of the online revenues are incurred.

Analyst Ratings

Freelancer Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Freelancer (FLNCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Freelancer (OTCQX: FLNCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Freelancer's (FLNCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Freelancer.

Q

What is the target price for Freelancer (FLNCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Freelancer

Q

Current Stock Price for Freelancer (FLNCF)?

A

The stock price for Freelancer (OTCQX: FLNCF) is $0.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:49:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Freelancer (FLNCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Freelancer.

Q

When is Freelancer (OTCQX:FLNCF) reporting earnings?

A

Freelancer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Freelancer (FLNCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Freelancer.

Q

What sector and industry does Freelancer (FLNCF) operate in?

A

Freelancer is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.