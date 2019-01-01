Fullshare Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company operates through the following segments: properties; tourism; healthcare, education, and others; Investment and financial services; and New energy. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the new energy segment that involves the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of mechanical transmission equipment used in wind power and a wide range of industrial applications. Its geographical segments are China, the United States, Europe, Australia, and other countries. China accounts for the majority of the company's annual revenue.