Fullshare Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company operates through the following segments: properties; tourism; healthcare, education, and others; Investment and financial services; and New energy. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the new energy segment that involves the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of mechanical transmission equipment used in wind power and a wide range of industrial applications. Its geographical segments are China, the United States, Europe, Australia, and other countries. China accounts for the majority of the company's annual revenue.

Fullshare Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fullshare Holdings (FLLHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fullshare Holdings (OTCPK: FLLHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fullshare Holdings's (FLLHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fullshare Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Fullshare Holdings (FLLHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fullshare Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Fullshare Holdings (FLLHF)?

A

The stock price for Fullshare Holdings (OTCPK: FLLHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fullshare Holdings (FLLHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fullshare Holdings.

Q

When is Fullshare Holdings (OTCPK:FLLHF) reporting earnings?

A

Fullshare Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fullshare Holdings (FLLHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fullshare Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Fullshare Holdings (FLLHF) operate in?

A

Fullshare Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.