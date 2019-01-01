QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
38.09 - 42
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.8
Shares
56.7M
Outstanding
FLSmidth & Co. is a Denmark-based company that designs, manufactures, and supplies machinery, cement plants, and minerals processing solutions and provide services along with the construction. The company's two segments are mining and cement. The majority of revenue is generated from the mining segment. Geographically, the company operates across the Americas, Asia, Africa, Europe, and Oceania. Among all areas, South America contributes the most revenue, mainly due to mining.

FLSmidth & Co. Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FLSmidth & Co. (FLIDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FLSmidth & Co. (OTC: FLIDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FLSmidth & Co.'s (FLIDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FLSmidth & Co..

Q

What is the target price for FLSmidth & Co. (FLIDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FLSmidth & Co.

Q

Current Stock Price for FLSmidth & Co. (FLIDF)?

A

The stock price for FLSmidth & Co. (OTC: FLIDF) is $38.09 last updated Mon Nov 01 2021 13:51:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FLSmidth & Co. (FLIDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FLSmidth & Co..

Q

When is FLSmidth & Co. (OTC:FLIDF) reporting earnings?

A

FLSmidth & Co. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FLSmidth & Co. (FLIDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FLSmidth & Co..

Q

What sector and industry does FLSmidth & Co. (FLIDF) operate in?

A

FLSmidth & Co. is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.