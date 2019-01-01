Flughafen Zuerich AG owns and operates Zurich Airport, and offers services to international, domestic, and regional flights. Its services provided for passengers encompass activities related to the departure, arrival, and transfer areas at the airport. Revenue is split between aviation (majority of total revenue) and nonaviation services. Aviation services primarily derive from passenger and landing charges. Nonaviation services refer to retail and parking charges, sales from facility management, and other services provided at the airport. Passengers traveling within Europe cover approximately three fourths of total passengers, with many tourist cities being popular destinations.