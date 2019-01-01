QQQ
Range
7.35 - 7.35
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/0.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.96 - 7.96
Mkt Cap
5.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.35
P/E
-
Shares
767.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Transportation Infrastructure
Flughafen Zuerich AG owns and operates Zurich Airport, and offers services to international, domestic, and regional flights. Its services provided for passengers encompass activities related to the departure, arrival, and transfer areas at the airport. Revenue is split between aviation (majority of total revenue) and nonaviation services. Aviation services primarily derive from passenger and landing charges. Nonaviation services refer to retail and parking charges, sales from facility management, and other services provided at the airport. Passengers traveling within Europe cover approximately three fourths of total passengers, with many tourist cities being popular destinations.

Flughafen Zuerich Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flughafen Zuerich (FLGZY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flughafen Zuerich (OTCPK: FLGZY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Flughafen Zuerich's (FLGZY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Flughafen Zuerich.

Q

What is the target price for Flughafen Zuerich (FLGZY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Flughafen Zuerich

Q

Current Stock Price for Flughafen Zuerich (FLGZY)?

A

The stock price for Flughafen Zuerich (OTCPK: FLGZY) is $7.345 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flughafen Zuerich (FLGZY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flughafen Zuerich.

Q

When is Flughafen Zuerich (OTCPK:FLGZY) reporting earnings?

A

Flughafen Zuerich does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Flughafen Zuerich (FLGZY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flughafen Zuerich.

Q

What sector and industry does Flughafen Zuerich (FLGZY) operate in?

A

Flughafen Zuerich is in the Industrials sector and Transportation Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.