Fluidra SA is the leader in the pool and wellness equipment business. It provides products, services, and Internet of Things solutions. It is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of accessories and machinery for swimming pools, irrigation and water treatment and purification. The firm operates in more than 45 countries and owns a portfolio of some of the industry's recognized and trusted brands including Jandy, AstralPool, Polaris, Cepex, Zodiac, CTX Professional, and Gre.