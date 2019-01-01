Fiskars Oyj is a Finnish company that supplies consumer products for home, garden, and outdoor use. The company operates in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region. Fiskars' business areas are functional products, which offer household tools; living products, which offer tabletop and interior decoration products; and outdoor products, which offer gear for recreational and professional use. The major brands of the company include Fiskars, Waterford, Wedgwood, Iittala, Gerber, and Royal Copenhagen. The firm derives the majority of its revenue from sales in Europe and the Americas, with overall sales fairly evenly split between the two. Revenue is also fairly evenly split between the functional products and living products segments, stemming mostly from the Fiskars brand.