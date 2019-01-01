QQQ
Range
0.08 - 0.09
Vol / Avg.
20K/12.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.21
Mkt Cap
5.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.08
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
71.7M
Outstanding
Fokus Mining Corp is a mineral resource company. The company is engaged in the exploration and acquisition of precious metal deposits in the province of Quebec. It is focused on the copper point property, bloc seb property, and 113 north property.

Fokus Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fokus Mining (FKMCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fokus Mining (OTCQB: FKMCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fokus Mining's (FKMCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fokus Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Fokus Mining (FKMCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fokus Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Fokus Mining (FKMCF)?

A

The stock price for Fokus Mining (OTCQB: FKMCF) is $0.081 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:23:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fokus Mining (FKMCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fokus Mining.

Q

When is Fokus Mining (OTCQB:FKMCF) reporting earnings?

A

Fokus Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fokus Mining (FKMCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fokus Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Fokus Mining (FKMCF) operate in?

A

Fokus Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.