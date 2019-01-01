Fukui Computer Holdings Inc is engaged in architecture, surveying, development, and sale of various types of computer-aided design (CAD) software. It supplies services for two segments which are architecture and information technology respectively. The architectural business includes the 3D architectural designing system that supports total design work from design to presentation, various applications, integration / estimation, after-sales management. The Measurement Civil Engineering CAD segment is engaged in the development, sale, and maintenance of measurement CAD software and civil engineering CAD software. The Information Technology (IT) Solution segment offers solution services, including other system development, Web application and hosting services.