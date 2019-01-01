QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
25.22 - 33.91
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
58.54
Shares
20.7M
Outstanding
Fukui Computer Holdings Inc is engaged in architecture, surveying, development, and sale of various types of computer-aided design (CAD) software. It supplies services for two segments which are architecture and information technology respectively. The architectural business includes the 3D architectural designing system that supports total design work from design to presentation, various applications, integration / estimation, after-sales management. The Measurement Civil Engineering CAD segment is engaged in the development, sale, and maintenance of measurement CAD software and civil engineering CAD software. The Information Technology (IT) Solution segment offers solution services, including other system development, Web application and hosting services.

Analyst Ratings

Fukui Computer Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fukui Computer Holdings (FKCIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fukui Computer Holdings (OTCPK: FKCIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fukui Computer Holdings's (FKCIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fukui Computer Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Fukui Computer Holdings (FKCIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fukui Computer Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Fukui Computer Holdings (FKCIF)?

A

The stock price for Fukui Computer Holdings (OTCPK: FKCIF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fukui Computer Holdings (FKCIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fukui Computer Holdings.

Q

When is Fukui Computer Holdings (OTCPK:FKCIF) reporting earnings?

A

Fukui Computer Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fukui Computer Holdings (FKCIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fukui Computer Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Fukui Computer Holdings (FKCIF) operate in?

A

Fukui Computer Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.