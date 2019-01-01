Fujicco Co Ltd is in the business of manufacturing and selling food. Its business is divided into Prepared foods, Kombu products, Bean Products, Yogurt, Desserts, Health foods, Health food material, and Liquor. The firm's products include Fujicconi, Fujicco, Juntoro, Dashi kombu and Kombumaki etc. The company derives a majority of its revenue from Prepared products division.