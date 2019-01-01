QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.19 - 0.19
Vol / Avg.
5.5K/16.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.56
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.19
P/E
41.86
Shares
6.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
FIT Hon Teng Ltd is a manufacturer of electronic components. It is principally engaged in the manufacturing, sales, and service of products such as connectors, case, thermal module, wired and wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies. These products are generally used in the communications and automotive equipment, information technology, precision molding, automobile and consumer electronics industries. The Group carries out its manufacturing process mainly through the production complexes located in the PRC and Vietnam, while the sales and services of the company are principally conducted in Taiwan, Singapore, the PRC and the United States of America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FIT Hon Teng Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FIT Hon Teng (FITGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FIT Hon Teng (OTCPK: FITGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FIT Hon Teng's (FITGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FIT Hon Teng.

Q

What is the target price for FIT Hon Teng (FITGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FIT Hon Teng

Q

Current Stock Price for FIT Hon Teng (FITGF)?

A

The stock price for FIT Hon Teng (OTCPK: FITGF) is $0.185 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:02:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FIT Hon Teng (FITGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FIT Hon Teng.

Q

When is FIT Hon Teng (OTCPK:FITGF) reporting earnings?

A

FIT Hon Teng does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FIT Hon Teng (FITGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FIT Hon Teng.

Q

What sector and industry does FIT Hon Teng (FITGF) operate in?

A

FIT Hon Teng is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.