FIT Hon Teng Ltd is a manufacturer of electronic components. It is principally engaged in the manufacturing, sales, and service of products such as connectors, case, thermal module, wired and wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies. These products are generally used in the communications and automotive equipment, information technology, precision molding, automobile and consumer electronics industries. The Group carries out its manufacturing process mainly through the production complexes located in the PRC and Vietnam, while the sales and services of the company are principally conducted in Taiwan, Singapore, the PRC and the United States of America.