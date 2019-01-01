QQQ
Range
15.1 - 15.4
Vol / Avg.
4.9K/6.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.3 - 15.9
Mkt Cap
84.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.1
P/E
19
EPS
0.4
Shares
5.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
1st Cap Bancorp, formerly 1st Capital Bank operates as a community bank. It provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. small business administration and the U.S. Department of agriculture. In addition, the bank also provides cash management services. The bank primarily serves commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast Region of California.

1st Cap Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 1st Cap Bancorp (FISB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 1st Cap Bancorp (OTCQX: FISB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are 1st Cap Bancorp's (FISB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 1st Cap Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for 1st Cap Bancorp (FISB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 1st Cap Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for 1st Cap Bancorp (FISB)?

A

The stock price for 1st Cap Bancorp (OTCQX: FISB) is $15.2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:26:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 1st Cap Bancorp (FISB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 1st Cap Bancorp.

Q

When is 1st Cap Bancorp (OTCQX:FISB) reporting earnings?

A

1st Cap Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 1st Cap Bancorp (FISB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 1st Cap Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does 1st Cap Bancorp (FISB) operate in?

A

1st Cap Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.