Leonardo is one of the largest European defense firms, with 30% of its shares owned by the Italian government. The group's divisions include helicopters; defense, electronics, and security systems; and aeronautics. The helicopter division serves both military and civil markets through AgustaWestland. DES has access to the U.S. defense market through the DRS subsidiary. The aeronautics division cooperates in international programs such as Eurofighter Typhoon, F-35, and the new Tempest and supplies aerostructures to large commercial aircraft programs.