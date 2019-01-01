QQQ
First Bancshares, Inc. is a banking holding company. It provides banking services including personal banking, online banking, mobile banking and business remote deposit capture services.

First Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Bancshares (FIBH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Bancshares (OTCPK: FIBH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are First Bancshares's (FIBH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for First Bancshares (FIBH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for First Bancshares (FIBH)?

A

The stock price for First Bancshares (OTCPK: FIBH) is $46 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:45:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Bancshares (FIBH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is First Bancshares (OTCPK:FIBH) reporting earnings?

A

First Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Bancshares (FIBH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does First Bancshares (FIBH) operate in?

A

First Bancshares is in the sector and industry.