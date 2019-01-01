QQQ
Range
1.43 - 1.46
Vol / Avg.
1.2K/2.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.22 - 3.32
Mkt Cap
71M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.46
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
49.7M
Outstanding
First Hydrogen Corp is a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission, long-range hydrogen-powered utility vehicles in the UK, EU, and North America.

Analyst Ratings

First Hydrogen Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Hydrogen (FHYDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Hydrogen (OTCPK: FHYDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Hydrogen's (FHYDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Hydrogen.

Q

What is the target price for First Hydrogen (FHYDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Hydrogen

Q

Current Stock Price for First Hydrogen (FHYDF)?

A

The stock price for First Hydrogen (OTCPK: FHYDF) is $1.43 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:50:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Hydrogen (FHYDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Hydrogen.

Q

When is First Hydrogen (OTCPK:FHYDF) reporting earnings?

A

First Hydrogen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Hydrogen (FHYDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Hydrogen.

Q

What sector and industry does First Hydrogen (FHYDF) operate in?

A

First Hydrogen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.