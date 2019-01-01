|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First Hydrogen (OTCPK: FHYDF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for First Hydrogen.
There is no analysis for First Hydrogen
The stock price for First Hydrogen (OTCPK: FHYDF) is $1.43 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:50:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for First Hydrogen.
First Hydrogen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for First Hydrogen.
First Hydrogen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.