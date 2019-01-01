|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Founder Holdings (OTCPK: FHGDF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Founder Holdings.
There is no analysis for Founder Holdings
The stock price for Founder Holdings (OTCPK: FHGDF) is $0.0936 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 20:08:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Founder Holdings.
Founder Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Founder Holdings.
Founder Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.