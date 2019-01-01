QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
112.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
13.55
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Founder Holdings Ltd is engaged in software development and systems integration. It operates in the business division of the provision of software development and system integration and information products distribution. Geographically, the company operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China and other countries, of which key revenue is generated from Mainland China. The group serves in the fields of printing, media, publishing, big data and fonts library.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Founder Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Founder Holdings (FHGDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Founder Holdings (OTCPK: FHGDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Founder Holdings's (FHGDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Founder Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Founder Holdings (FHGDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Founder Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Founder Holdings (FHGDF)?

A

The stock price for Founder Holdings (OTCPK: FHGDF) is $0.0936 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 20:08:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Founder Holdings (FHGDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Founder Holdings.

Q

When is Founder Holdings (OTCPK:FHGDF) reporting earnings?

A

Founder Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Founder Holdings (FHGDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Founder Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Founder Holdings (FHGDF) operate in?

A

Founder Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.