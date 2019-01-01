QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
32.99 - 32.99
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.35
Shares
83.9M
Outstanding
Vienna International Airport manages and operates an airport. The company has five segments namely Airport, Handling and Security Services, Retail and Properties, Malta and Other Segments. It generates maximum revenue from the Airport segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from the Austria region. The company offers a full range of services for all divisions of general aviation and for business aviation.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vienna Intl Airport Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Vienna Intl Airport (FGWLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vienna Intl Airport (OTCPK: FGWLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vienna Intl Airport's (FGWLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vienna Intl Airport.

Q

What is the target price for Vienna Intl Airport (FGWLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vienna Intl Airport

Q

Current Stock Price for Vienna Intl Airport (FGWLF)?

A

The stock price for Vienna Intl Airport (OTCPK: FGWLF) is $32.99 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 17:39:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vienna Intl Airport (FGWLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vienna Intl Airport.

Q

When is Vienna Intl Airport (OTCPK:FGWLF) reporting earnings?

A

Vienna Intl Airport does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vienna Intl Airport (FGWLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vienna Intl Airport.

Q

What sector and industry does Vienna Intl Airport (FGWLF) operate in?

A

Vienna Intl Airport is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.