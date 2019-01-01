QQQ
Flat Glass Group Co Ltd manufactures and sells glass and glass products. The Company operates in six segments: Photovoltaic (PV) Glass, Household Glass, Architectural Glass, Float glass, Mining products, and Other business. The majority of revenue is derived from the PV glass segment. Its geographical segments are China, Asia (excluding the PRC and Japan), Europe, North America, and Others.

Flat Glass Group Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flat Glass Group Co (FGSGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flat Glass Group Co (OTCPK: FGSGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Flat Glass Group Co's (FGSGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Flat Glass Group Co.

Q

What is the target price for Flat Glass Group Co (FGSGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Flat Glass Group Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Flat Glass Group Co (FGSGF)?

A

The stock price for Flat Glass Group Co (OTCPK: FGSGF) is $4.2 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 15:57:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flat Glass Group Co (FGSGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flat Glass Group Co.

Q

When is Flat Glass Group Co (OTCPK:FGSGF) reporting earnings?

A

Flat Glass Group Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Flat Glass Group Co (FGSGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flat Glass Group Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Flat Glass Group Co (FGSGF) operate in?

A

Flat Glass Group Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.