Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Entertainment
FingerTango Inc is a mobile gamer publisher in China with a focus on SLG games. The company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the development, operation, and publishing of mobile game business in the People's Republic of China. The company's main games include Tank Frontline, Three Heroes, Super Fleet, Romance of Stars, Wartime, The Age of Rome and My Duty. It markets its products throughout China.

FingerTango Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FingerTango (FGRTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FingerTango (OTCPK: FGRTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are FingerTango's (FGRTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FingerTango.

Q

What is the target price for FingerTango (FGRTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FingerTango

Q

Current Stock Price for FingerTango (FGRTF)?

A

The stock price for FingerTango (OTCPK: FGRTF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FingerTango (FGRTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FingerTango.

Q

When is FingerTango (OTCPK:FGRTF) reporting earnings?

A

FingerTango does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FingerTango (FGRTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FingerTango.

Q

What sector and industry does FingerTango (FGRTF) operate in?

A

FingerTango is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.