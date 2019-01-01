QQQ
First Graphene Ltd is an advanced materials company. It is the producer of graphene which is exfoliated from high-grade, crystalline Sri Lankan graphite. The company's graphene products are used in Fire retardant coatings, Concrete strengthening, Battery electrode materials, Conductive inks and sensors, Rubber and composite strengthening and Moisture barrier in thermoset composites. Its operating segment includes Graphene production; Research and development; Corporate services and Mining Asset Maintenance. The company generates maximum revenue from the Graphene production segment.

First Graphene Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Graphene (FGPHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Graphene (OTCQB: FGPHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Graphene's (FGPHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Graphene.

Q

What is the target price for First Graphene (FGPHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Graphene

Q

Current Stock Price for First Graphene (FGPHF)?

A

The stock price for First Graphene (OTCQB: FGPHF) is $0.13 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Graphene (FGPHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Graphene.

Q

When is First Graphene (OTCQB:FGPHF) reporting earnings?

A

First Graphene does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Graphene (FGPHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Graphene.

Q

What sector and industry does First Graphene (FGPHF) operate in?

A

First Graphene is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.