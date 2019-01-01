First Graphene Ltd is an advanced materials company. It is the producer of graphene which is exfoliated from high-grade, crystalline Sri Lankan graphite. The company's graphene products are used in Fire retardant coatings, Concrete strengthening, Battery electrode materials, Conductive inks and sensors, Rubber and composite strengthening and Moisture barrier in thermoset composites. Its operating segment includes Graphene production; Research and development; Corporate services and Mining Asset Maintenance. The company generates maximum revenue from the Graphene production segment.