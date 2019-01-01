QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.44 - 0.46
Vol / Avg.
5.8K/70.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 0.72
Mkt Cap
150.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.44
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
334.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Freegold Ventures Ltd is an exploration stage company engaged in the exploration and development. The company's projects include Golden Summit and the Shorty Creek in Alaska. The company's principal objective is to explore its existing mineral properties. Its secondary objective is to locate, evaluate and acquire other mineral properties, and to finance their exploration, either through equity financing, by way of joint venture or option agreements or through a combination of both.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Freegold Ventures Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Freegold Ventures (FGOVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Freegold Ventures (OTCQX: FGOVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Freegold Ventures's (FGOVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Freegold Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Freegold Ventures (FGOVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Freegold Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Freegold Ventures (FGOVF)?

A

The stock price for Freegold Ventures (OTCQX: FGOVF) is $0.4507 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:23:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Freegold Ventures (FGOVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Freegold Ventures.

Q

When is Freegold Ventures (OTCQX:FGOVF) reporting earnings?

A

Freegold Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Freegold Ventures (FGOVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Freegold Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Freegold Ventures (FGOVF) operate in?

A

Freegold Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.