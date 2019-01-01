QQQ
Range
0.07 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
22K/94.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
7.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
108.1M
Outstanding
Falcon Gold Corp is engaged in acquiring, exploring, and advancing quality mining projects in the Americas. Its projects include Central Canada Gold & Polymetalic Project, Camping Lake, Spitfire & Sunny Boy Claims, Burton Gold Property, and Springpole West Property.

Falcon Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Falcon Gold (FGLDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Falcon Gold (OTCQB: FGLDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Falcon Gold's (FGLDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Falcon Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Falcon Gold (FGLDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Falcon Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Falcon Gold (FGLDF)?

A

The stock price for Falcon Gold (OTCQB: FGLDF) is $0.069 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:12:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Falcon Gold (FGLDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Falcon Gold.

Q

When is Falcon Gold (OTCQB:FGLDF) reporting earnings?

A

Falcon Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Falcon Gold (FGLDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Falcon Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Falcon Gold (FGLDF) operate in?

A

Falcon Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.