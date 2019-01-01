QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
First Greenwich Financial Inc is a United States-based company engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential & commercial real estate loans and consumer & small business loans. It offers services including Certificate of Deposit, Checking, Courier Service, Online Banking, Retirement Accounts, and Lending services, and among others.

First Greenwich Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Greenwich Financial (FGFI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Greenwich Financial (OTCPK: FGFI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Greenwich Financial's (FGFI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Greenwich Financial.

Q

What is the target price for First Greenwich Financial (FGFI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Greenwich Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for First Greenwich Financial (FGFI)?

A

The stock price for First Greenwich Financial (OTCPK: FGFI) is $14.5 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 15:18:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Greenwich Financial (FGFI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Greenwich Financial.

Q

When is First Greenwich Financial (OTCPK:FGFI) reporting earnings?

A

First Greenwich Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Greenwich Financial (FGFI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Greenwich Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does First Greenwich Financial (FGFI) operate in?

A

First Greenwich Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.