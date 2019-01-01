QQQ
Flight Centre Travel is one of the largest travel agencies in the world. It operates an extensive network of shops globally, most of them located in Australia, the United States, and Europe. The group participates across the whole spectrum of the travel services market, including leisure travel retailing, in-destination experiences, corporate travel arrangement, and youth travel retailing. The services are facilitated via some 40 brands, with Flight Centre being the flagship brand in the leisure segment and FCM Travel the key brand in the corporate.

Flight Centre Travel Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flight Centre Travel Gr (FGETF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flight Centre Travel Gr (OTCPK: FGETF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Flight Centre Travel Gr's (FGETF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Flight Centre Travel Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Flight Centre Travel Gr (FGETF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Flight Centre Travel Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Flight Centre Travel Gr (FGETF)?

A

The stock price for Flight Centre Travel Gr (OTCPK: FGETF) is $10.9 last updated Fri Aug 13 2021 13:33:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flight Centre Travel Gr (FGETF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flight Centre Travel Gr.

Q

When is Flight Centre Travel Gr (OTCPK:FGETF) reporting earnings?

A

Flight Centre Travel Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Flight Centre Travel Gr (FGETF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flight Centre Travel Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Flight Centre Travel Gr (FGETF) operate in?

A

Flight Centre Travel Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.