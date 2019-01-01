QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Fansfrenzy Corp is the United States based social-commerce (solcom) web portal and mobile applications connecting fans and their affiliated college, university, high school, alumni, social group, and professional or amateur sports organization. The company is the IT link in the form of Software as a Service (SaaS) for e-commerce solutions that will create an online partnership between common-subject(s)-of-interest based organizations and Universities, Colleges, Professional Sports Teams, and Local communities.

Fansfrenzy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fansfrenzy (FFZY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fansfrenzy (OTCPK: FFZY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fansfrenzy's (FFZY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fansfrenzy.

Q

What is the target price for Fansfrenzy (FFZY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fansfrenzy

Q

Current Stock Price for Fansfrenzy (FFZY)?

A

The stock price for Fansfrenzy (OTCPK: FFZY) is $0.072 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:01:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fansfrenzy (FFZY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fansfrenzy.

Q

When is Fansfrenzy (OTCPK:FFZY) reporting earnings?

A

Fansfrenzy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fansfrenzy (FFZY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fansfrenzy.

Q

What sector and industry does Fansfrenzy (FFZY) operate in?

A

Fansfrenzy is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.