Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
41.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fatfish Group Ltd is a global tech venture investment and development company. The company focuses on the growing internet markets, where it is helping build internet ventures with the potential to scale globally through its seed-to-exit strategy. Geographically the company caters its services in Australia, Singapore, Sweden, and British Virgin Island. Majority of the revenue for the company is derived from Sweden.

Fatfish Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fatfish Group (FFTTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fatfish Group (OTCPK: FFTTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fatfish Group's (FFTTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fatfish Group.

Q

What is the target price for Fatfish Group (FFTTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fatfish Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Fatfish Group (FFTTF)?

A

The stock price for Fatfish Group (OTCPK: FFTTF) is $0.04 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 18:35:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fatfish Group (FFTTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fatfish Group.

Q

When is Fatfish Group (OTCPK:FFTTF) reporting earnings?

A

Fatfish Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fatfish Group (FFTTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fatfish Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Fatfish Group (FFTTF) operate in?

A

Fatfish Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.