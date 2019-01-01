|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fatfish Group (OTCPK: FFTTF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Fatfish Group.
There is no analysis for Fatfish Group
The stock price for Fatfish Group (OTCPK: FFTTF) is $0.04 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 18:35:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Fatfish Group.
Fatfish Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Fatfish Group.
Fatfish Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.