Future Farm Technologies Inc is an indoor plant growth technology company. It operates through the following segments: Indoor plant growth technology specializing in LED lighting and vertical farming solutions; and the operation of an ornamental plant greenhouse. The firm generates majority revenue from Nursery plants.

Future Farm Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Future Farm Technologies (OTCEM: FFRMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Future Farm Technologies's (FFRMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Future Farm Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Future Farm Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)?

A

The stock price for Future Farm Technologies (OTCEM: FFRMF) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:27:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Future Farm Technologies.

Q

When is Future Farm Technologies (OTCEM:FFRMF) reporting earnings?

A

Future Farm Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Future Farm Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF) operate in?

A

Future Farm Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.