Fast Finance Pay (OTC:FFPP), Quotes and News Summary

Standard Vape Corp is engaged in the development of vaping technology. The Standard Vape device contains no lithium-ion battery, which is a recognized fire hazard and has been shown to explode injuring users of e-cigarettes. The absence of a battery and heating coil has additional benefits since the use of heating coils has resulted in users of e-cigarettes inhaling heavy metal particles, such as Nickel, Chromium, and Lead, which can lead to popcorn lung. Its device does not require the nicotine salts to be incorporated in Propylene glycol but instead relies on pure water and vegetable glycerin to carry the nicotine to the electronics of its device to enable the resulting vapor to be inhaled without the one to two hundred combustion by-products found in current vaping devices.