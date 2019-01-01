QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Farmers and Merchants Corp is a United States based holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank. It offers services for personal and business purpose, such as checking and savings accounts, certificate of deposits, home mortgages, business loans, business credit cards, online and mobile banking and others. The bank also offers trust and wealth management services, and investment services.

First Farmers Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Farmers (FFMH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Farmers (OTCPK: FFMH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Farmers's (FFMH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Farmers.

Q

What is the target price for First Farmers (FFMH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Farmers

Q

Current Stock Price for First Farmers (FFMH)?

A

The stock price for First Farmers (OTCPK: FFMH) is $34.6875 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 19:37:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Farmers (FFMH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is First Farmers (OTCPK:FFMH) reporting earnings?

A

First Farmers does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Farmers (FFMH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Farmers.

Q

What sector and industry does First Farmers (FFMH) operate in?

A

First Farmers is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.