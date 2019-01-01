QQQ
Range
11.96 - 12.19
Vol / Avg.
33.4K/5.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.55 - 12.25
Mkt Cap
83.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.96
P/E
38.87
EPS
0.07
Shares
6.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
FFBW Inc is a United States-based community bank. It offers banking and financial products and services such as checking accounts, savings accounts, credit cards, home equity loans, mortgage centers, and others. Its loan portfolio consists of Commercial and Residential real estate & consumers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-25
REV

Analyst Ratings

FFBW Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FFBW (FFBW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FFBW (NASDAQ: FFBW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are FFBW's (FFBW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FFBW (FFBW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FFBW

Q

Current Stock Price for FFBW (FFBW)?

A

The stock price for FFBW (NASDAQ: FFBW) is $12.165 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FFBW (FFBW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FFBW.

Q

When is FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) reporting earnings?

A

FFBW’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is FFBW (FFBW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FFBW.

Q

What sector and industry does FFBW (FFBW) operate in?

A

FFBW is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.