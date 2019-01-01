FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 24
EPS
$0.070
Quarterly Revenue
$2.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.9M
Earnings History
FFBW Questions & Answers
When is FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) reporting earnings?
FFBW (FFBW) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 24, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW)?
The Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were FFBW’s (NASDAQ:FFBW) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
