QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.8K
Div / Yield
0.36/1.24%
52 Wk
22.7 - 29.25
Mkt Cap
132.5M
Payout Ratio
9.16
Open
-
P/E
8.43
EPS
0.84
Shares
4.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Fentura Financial Inc is a United States based bank holding company engaged in the business of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The corporation provides banking and trust services principally to individuals, small businesses and governmental entities through its community banking and loan processing offices. The primary deposit products include Checking, Savings, and Term certificate accounts, and the primary lending products comprises Residential mortgage, Commercial real estate, Commercial, Home equity, and Consumer loans. The corporation's sources of revenue include trust-related income, investment services income, ATM card income and debit card income, and service charges on deposit account.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fentura Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fentura Financial (FETM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fentura Financial (OTCQX: FETM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fentura Financial's (FETM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fentura Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Fentura Financial (FETM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fentura Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Fentura Financial (FETM)?

A

The stock price for Fentura Financial (OTCQX: FETM) is $29 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:25:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fentura Financial (FETM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is Fentura Financial (OTCQX:FETM) reporting earnings?

A

Fentura Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fentura Financial (FETM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fentura Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Fentura Financial (FETM) operate in?

A

Fentura Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.