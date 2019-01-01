Fentura Financial Inc is a United States based bank holding company engaged in the business of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The corporation provides banking and trust services principally to individuals, small businesses and governmental entities through its community banking and loan processing offices. The primary deposit products include Checking, Savings, and Term certificate accounts, and the primary lending products comprises Residential mortgage, Commercial real estate, Commercial, Home equity, and Consumer loans. The corporation's sources of revenue include trust-related income, investment services income, ATM card income and debit card income, and service charges on deposit account.