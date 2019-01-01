QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Fearless Films Inc is a provider of professional services for all forms of short film and full-length feature film production. The company handles everything from directing and creative directing all the way through post-production and fulfillment. Its services include Video and film production, Animation and special effects, Talent acquisition, Editing, and Distribution. Its primary markets are Media & Entertainment companies (short films, feature films, TV drama, broadcast programs), Animation and Multimedia companies. It provides directing, creative, video capture, video editing and full range of postproduction services to these target markets.

Fearless Films Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fearless Films (FERL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fearless Films (OTCPK: FERL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fearless Films's (FERL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fearless Films.

Q

What is the target price for Fearless Films (FERL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fearless Films

Q

Current Stock Price for Fearless Films (FERL)?

A

The stock price for Fearless Films (OTCPK: FERL) is $0.029 last updated Today at 8:00:56 PM.

Q

Does Fearless Films (FERL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fearless Films.

Q

When is Fearless Films (OTCPK:FERL) reporting earnings?

A

Fearless Films does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fearless Films (FERL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fearless Films.

Q

What sector and industry does Fearless Films (FERL) operate in?

A

Fearless Films is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.