Fearless Films Inc is a provider of professional services for all forms of short film and full-length feature film production. The company handles everything from directing and creative directing all the way through post-production and fulfillment. Its services include Video and film production, Animation and special effects, Talent acquisition, Editing, and Distribution. Its primary markets are Media & Entertainment companies (short films, feature films, TV drama, broadcast programs), Animation and Multimedia companies. It provides directing, creative, video capture, video editing and full range of postproduction services to these target markets.