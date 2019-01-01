QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
19.35 - 41.03
Mkt Cap
538.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
547.5
EPS
0
Shares
27.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
FD Technologies PLC a group of data-driven businesses that unlock the value of insight, hindsight, and foresight to drive organizations forward. It comprises KX, the technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a provider of technology-led services in capital markets; and MRP, the enterprise-class, predictive Accounts Based Marketing solution.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FD Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FD Technologies (FDRVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FD Technologies (OTCPK: FDRVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FD Technologies's (FDRVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FD Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for FD Technologies (FDRVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FD Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for FD Technologies (FDRVF)?

A

The stock price for FD Technologies (OTCPK: FDRVF) is $19.35 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:43:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FD Technologies (FDRVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FD Technologies.

Q

When is FD Technologies (OTCPK:FDRVF) reporting earnings?

A

FD Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FD Technologies (FDRVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FD Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does FD Technologies (FDRVF) operate in?

A

FD Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.