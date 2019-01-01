ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Fandifi Technology
(OTCQB:FDMSF)
0.1049
0.0062[6.29%]
At close: May 27
0.4456
0.3407[324.83%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low0.1 - 0.1
52 Week High/Low0.08 - 0.26
Open / Close0.1 / 0.1
Float / Outstanding- / 82.1M
Vol / Avg.1K / 49K
Mkt Cap8.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.16
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Fandifi Technology (OTC:FDMSF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Fandifi Technology reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Fandifi Technology using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Fandifi Technology Questions & Answers

Q
When is Fandifi Technology (OTCQB:FDMSF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Fandifi Technology

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Fandifi Technology (OTCQB:FDMSF)?
A

There are no earnings for Fandifi Technology

Q
What were Fandifi Technology’s (OTCQB:FDMSF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Fandifi Technology

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.