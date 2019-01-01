QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.94 - 1.65
Mkt Cap
385.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
294.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
4DMedical Ltd is a company whose principal activities is medical research technology and the development of a non?invasive respiratory imaging solution using four?dimensional imaging. The four-dimensional lung imaging technology utilises mathematics models and algorithms to convert X-ray scans into quantitative data which helps the physicians to manage patients with respiratory diseases and diseases of the lung.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

4DMedical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 4DMedical (FDMDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 4DMedical (OTCPK: FDMDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 4DMedical's (FDMDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 4DMedical.

Q

What is the target price for 4DMedical (FDMDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 4DMedical

Q

Current Stock Price for 4DMedical (FDMDF)?

A

The stock price for 4DMedical (OTCPK: FDMDF) is $1.31 last updated Today at 6:08:21 PM.

Q

Does 4DMedical (FDMDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 4DMedical.

Q

When is 4DMedical (OTCPK:FDMDF) reporting earnings?

A

4DMedical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 4DMedical (FDMDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 4DMedical.

Q

What sector and industry does 4DMedical (FDMDF) operate in?

A

4DMedical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.