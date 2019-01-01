QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
0.34/2.35%
52 Wk
13.5 - 15.14
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
20.61
Open
-
P/E
8.83
EPS
0.13
Shares
219.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 6:25AM
First Capital REIT is a developer, owner and operator of mixed-use urban real estate in Canada's populated centres. The company's focus is on creating thriving neighbourhoods that create value for businesses, residents, communities and investors.

Analyst Ratings

First Capital REIT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Capital REIT (FCXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Capital REIT (OTC: FCXXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Capital REIT's (FCXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Capital REIT.

Q

What is the target price for First Capital REIT (FCXXF) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Capital REIT (OTC: FCXXF) was reported by BMO Capital on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FCXXF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Capital REIT (FCXXF)?

A

The stock price for First Capital REIT (OTC: FCXXF) is $14.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:42:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Capital REIT (FCXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Capital REIT.

Q

When is First Capital REIT (OTC:FCXXF) reporting earnings?

A

First Capital REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Capital REIT (FCXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Capital REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does First Capital REIT (FCXXF) operate in?

A

First Capital REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.