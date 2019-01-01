ñol

Franklin Credit Mgmt
(OTCPK:FCRM)
0.20
00
At close: May 25
0.15
-0.0500[-25.00%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT

Franklin Credit Mgmt (OTC:FCRM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Franklin Credit Mgmt reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$5.5M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Franklin Credit Mgmt using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Franklin Credit Mgmt Questions & Answers

Q
When is Franklin Credit Mgmt (OTCPK:FCRM) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Franklin Credit Mgmt

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Franklin Credit Mgmt (OTCPK:FCRM)?
A

There are no earnings for Franklin Credit Mgmt

Q
What were Franklin Credit Mgmt’s (OTCPK:FCRM) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Franklin Credit Mgmt

