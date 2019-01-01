QQQ
Compagnie de l`Odet, formerly Financiere de l'Odet SA is a France-based holding company with a major interest in the Bollore Group. The Bollore Group's operations are based on four areas: Transportation and logistics, Oil logistics, Communication, and Electricity storage and systems. Alongside these businesses, the group also manages several investments including plantations, real estate assets, and a portfolio of equity investments. It derives key revenue from the Communication business area and has operations in France, other parts of Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the United States.

Compagnie de l`Odet Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Compagnie de l`Odet (FCODF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Compagnie de l`Odet (OTCPK: FCODF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Compagnie de l`Odet's (FCODF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Compagnie de l`Odet.

Q

What is the target price for Compagnie de l`Odet (FCODF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Compagnie de l`Odet

Q

Current Stock Price for Compagnie de l`Odet (FCODF)?

A

The stock price for Compagnie de l`Odet (OTCPK: FCODF) is $1319 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 16:30:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Compagnie de l`Odet (FCODF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Compagnie de l`Odet.

Q

When is Compagnie de l`Odet (OTCPK:FCODF) reporting earnings?

A

Compagnie de l`Odet does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Compagnie de l`Odet (FCODF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Compagnie de l`Odet.

Q

What sector and industry does Compagnie de l`Odet (FCODF) operate in?

A

Compagnie de l`Odet is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.