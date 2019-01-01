Compagnie de l`Odet, formerly Financiere de l'Odet SA is a France-based holding company with a major interest in the Bollore Group. The Bollore Group's operations are based on four areas: Transportation and logistics, Oil logistics, Communication, and Electricity storage and systems. Alongside these businesses, the group also manages several investments including plantations, real estate assets, and a portfolio of equity investments. It derives key revenue from the Communication business area and has operations in France, other parts of Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the United States.