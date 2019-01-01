QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.09 - 6.1
Mkt Cap
46.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.34
Shares
7.6M
Outstanding
Firm Capital Apartment REIT is a multi-residential real estate investment entity that pursues real estate and debt investments through two platforms namely Income Producing Real Estate Investments that acquire income-producing real estate assets in cities across the United States, and Mortgage Debt Investments that provide multi-residential real estate debt and equity lending platform in cities across the United States focused on providing all forms of bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

Firm Capital Apartment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Firm Capital Apartment (FCAFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Firm Capital Apartment (OTC: FCAFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Firm Capital Apartment's (FCAFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Firm Capital Apartment.

Q

What is the target price for Firm Capital Apartment (FCAFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Firm Capital Apartment

Q

Current Stock Price for Firm Capital Apartment (FCAFF)?

A

The stock price for Firm Capital Apartment (OTC: FCAFF) is $6.0915 last updated Thu Mar 25 2021 13:36:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Firm Capital Apartment (FCAFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Firm Capital Apartment.

Q

When is Firm Capital Apartment (OTC:FCAFF) reporting earnings?

A

Firm Capital Apartment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Firm Capital Apartment (FCAFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Firm Capital Apartment.

Q

What sector and industry does Firm Capital Apartment (FCAFF) operate in?

A

Firm Capital Apartment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.