QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Foodbase Group Inc is engaged in the operation of restaurants. It develops and produces bakery products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Foodbase Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Foodbase Group (FBGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Foodbase Group (OTCPK: FBGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Foodbase Group's (FBGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Foodbase Group.

Q

What is the target price for Foodbase Group (FBGI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Foodbase Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Foodbase Group (FBGI)?

A

The stock price for Foodbase Group (OTCPK: FBGI) is $0.02929 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 18:09:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Foodbase Group (FBGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Foodbase Group.

Q

When is Foodbase Group (OTCPK:FBGI) reporting earnings?

A

Foodbase Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Foodbase Group (FBGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Foodbase Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Foodbase Group (FBGI) operate in?

A

Foodbase Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.