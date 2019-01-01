QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
7.34
Shares
160.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Fabege AB is a real estate company that focuses on commercial properties. Fabege works to develop modern offices, housing, and a broad range of services with strategic partners. The company reports three core segments: Property management, which rents properties to long-term tenants; Property development, which improves and redesigns properties according to tenant requirements; and Business Development/Transactions, which includes the acquisition and sale of properties. Fabege generates all of its revenue in Stockholm and surrounding areas in Sweden.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fabege Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fabege (FBGBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fabege (OTCPK: FBGBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fabege's (FBGBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fabege.

Q

What is the target price for Fabege (FBGBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fabege

Q

Current Stock Price for Fabege (FBGBY)?

A

The stock price for Fabege (OTCPK: FBGBY) is $26.31 last updated Wed Apr 10 2019 13:41:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fabege (FBGBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on March 30, 2012.

Q

When is Fabege (OTCPK:FBGBY) reporting earnings?

A

Fabege does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fabege (FBGBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fabege.

Q

What sector and industry does Fabege (FBGBY) operate in?

A

Fabege is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.