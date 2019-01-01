Firstrand Ltd wholly owns FirstRand Bank, a full-service bank with a presence mostly in South Africa and surrounding southern African nations. The bank has three major divisions, which are separately branded: a retail and commercial bank, a corporate and investment bank, and an installment finance business. The bank's retail and commercial brand is the biggest contributor of normalized earnings, followed by its corporate and investment brand. FirstRand's retail and commercial division emphasizes a diverse range of financial services with a strategic emphasis on cost controls and digital platforms. The bank's corporate and investment brand heavily relies on its origination franchise as part of its value proposition.