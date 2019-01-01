QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
0.18/4.42%
52 Wk
3.49 - 4.6
Mkt Cap
22.8B
Payout Ratio
23.07
Open
-
P/E
12.96
Shares
5.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Firstrand Ltd wholly owns FirstRand Bank, a full-service bank with a presence mostly in South Africa and surrounding southern African nations. The bank has three major divisions, which are separately branded: a retail and commercial bank, a corporate and investment bank, and an installment finance business. The bank's retail and commercial brand is the biggest contributor of normalized earnings, followed by its corporate and investment brand. FirstRand's retail and commercial division emphasizes a diverse range of financial services with a strategic emphasis on cost controls and digital platforms. The bank's corporate and investment brand heavily relies on its origination franchise as part of its value proposition.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Firstrand Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Firstrand (FANDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Firstrand (OTCPK: FANDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Firstrand's (FANDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Firstrand.

Q

What is the target price for Firstrand (FANDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Firstrand

Q

Current Stock Price for Firstrand (FANDF)?

A

The stock price for Firstrand (OTCPK: FANDF) is $4.0699 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 16:46:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Firstrand (FANDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Firstrand.

Q

When is Firstrand (OTCPK:FANDF) reporting earnings?

A

Firstrand does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Firstrand (FANDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Firstrand.

Q

What sector and industry does Firstrand (FANDF) operate in?

A

Firstrand is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.